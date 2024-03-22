Black Bombers in contention for seven medals

Accra, March 22, GNA – The national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers are in contention for seven medals, as they round up their campaign in the competition this evening in the 13th African Games at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

In all, 16 boxers were entered into the competition, but five managed to qualify for the finals in their respective weight categories, which guarantees them a silver or a gold medal.

They are Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimumweight -48Kg), Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight -54Kg), Joseph Commey (Lightweight -60Kg), Samuel Takyi (Lightweight -63.5Kg), and Abubakar Kamoko (Cruiserweight -86Kg).

In addition, two other boxers, Janet Acquah (Minimum weight -48Kg), and Theophilus Allotey (Flyweight -51kg) who had a tough on Thursday nigh and failed to advance to the finals hence would be guaranteed a bronze medal.

