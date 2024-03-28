Ave Crocodile Resort reopens to public

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), March 28, GNA – The Akatsi North District Assembly has reopened the Ave Dakpa Crocodile Resort after it was temporarily shut down in January 2021.

This was after an incident on December 20, 2020, when a female tourist was attacked by a crocodile at the Resort.

The tourist, having fun with a group of local tourists and taking photos with one of the reptiles, allegedly breached a protocol leading to some level of injury.

The tourist site, opened for commercial operation in September 2020, for public use for free viewing, was hindered by the temporary closure, which affected the revenue outlay of the Assembly.

The Assembly, then under the leadership of Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, disclosed its investigations revealed that neither the guests nor the tour guide reported the incident to the Assembly for redress.

The revenue staff were not at post when the incident happened and some security lapses were identified as a result of the incident, which required urgent attention.

Mr Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, Akatsi North, and Madam Ruby Sitsope Besagah, District Coordinating Director, led staff of the Assembly to clean the Resort in readiness of its reopening on March 26.

Mr Ofosu disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly had worked with the necessary state agencies and met all safety protocols for the reopening.

These included having a trained tour guide at the Resort, creating some form of buffer to avoid visitors getting too close to the crocodiles, registering the site with the Ghana Tourism Authority and then obtaining reports from the police, Fire Service and Environmental Protection Agency.

The DCE extended an invitation to tourists to the Ave Crocodile Resort this Easter period, especially assuring them of a fun-packed and exciting adventure.

For the rates, it is charging adult GH₵15.00, child GH₵5.00, pre-tertiary student GH₵5.00, tertiary student GH₵10.00, adult in a group of 10 and above GH₵10.00, child in a group of 10 and above GH₵3.00 and for a foreigner, GH₵50.00.

