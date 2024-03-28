Atwima-Nwabiagya South MCE worried about attitude of road contractors

By Charles Tawiah

Nkawie (Ash), March 28, GNA – Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima-Nwabiagya South, has expressed concern about the bad attitude of some road contractors working in the area.

He said though the contractors had received monies to work on the roads, they had refused, resulting in undue delays in the completion of such roads to bring relief to the people.

Reacting to concerns raised by some assembly members in respect of the progress of road works in their areas at the first meeting of the assembly at Nkawie, he said some of the contractors had even disappeared from the site.

Some of the road projects which have been abandoned by contractors in the district are the Sepaase-Hiawu Besease, Nkawie Panin-Nkorang, Afari-Akrofuom and Nkawie Kumaa-Nkaakom.

Assembly members from Manhyia, Agogo, Maakro, Nerebehi, Canaan and Toase, also complained about the nature of their roads.

Mr Amoah Awuku said everything was being done to bring the contractors back on site to complete the projects.

Nana Osei Tutu, Assemblyman for Hiawu Besease, collaborated the statement of the MCE, and said he had been a witness in which the contractor working on the road in his area, was given all his money but had failed to move back to site to complete the project.

Mr Amoah Awuku charged the Conveners of the various sub-committees of the assembly and their members to continue to work hard to bring development to their people in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people.

Nana Yim Awere Ababio, the Presiding Member, commended the assembly members for their unity and commitment to work to speed up the development of the area.

GNA

