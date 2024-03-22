Asylum Seekers: CLIP provides solar powered mechanised boreholes to communities 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sapeliga (U/E), March 22, GNA – Three border communities in the Upper East Region hosting some asylum seekers from Burkina Faso because of the Sahel crisis, have benefitted from three solar powered mechanised and high yielding boreholes to help address water challenges.

The facilities, constructed at a cost of about GH₵440,000.00, benefited Fatega and Kare, a suburb of Sapeliga in the Bawku West District and Kugri in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

The facilities have been connected to overhead polytanks with multiple water collection points for the host communities and the asylum seekers.

Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP) in collaboration with Acting for Life (AFL) with funding from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office of the United Kingdom High Commission provided the support.

It was under the Supporting Agropastoralism to reinforce Social Cohesion in the cross-border territories of the Ghana-Burkina Faso (SAPSOC) project’s third phase, which aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence between host communities and transhumance.

The aid was also in response to the requests by the district assemblies to support them with sustainable water access for host communities, asylum seekers and pastoralists.

At the inauguration of the facilities at the different locations, Mr Lukman Yussif, the Director of CLIP, said the water facilities were to help address the water challenges as a result of the influx of the asylum seekers from neighbouring countries, particularly Burkina Faso.

He said due to the disturbances in the Sahel region, many people had been compelled to seek refuge elsewhere, particularly in Ghana, and the situation had put pressure on the limited resources of the host communities.

“These communities are already deprived in terms of social amenities and the presence of the asylum seekers has further compounded their problems including putting pressure on the limited food and healthcare facilities among other things,” he said.

The communities prioritised water challenges after series of engagements between them, the district assemblies and his outfit, and that necessitated the move to construct the water systems, Mr Yusiff said.

He explained that the gesture was to complement the efforts of the assemblies to address the water challenges, adding “although the Tarikom reception and resettlement centre is there, the reality is that we still have many of them at the communities”.

Alhaji Issah Salifu, the Board Chairman, CLIP, noted that apart from the water issues, the communities were still faced challenges including livelihood interventions and his outfit would work to support them in any way possible.

“I will appeal to the indigenous people to still hold onto your Burkinabae colleagues and see how organisations can support as CLIP is doing its best to support the communities on other issues,” he said.

Mr Anania Daniel Atampoba, the District Chief Executive for Bawku West, lauded CLIP and its partners for the intervention and that the asylum seekers had been registered moved to the reception centre at Tarikom.

Mr James Agaogo, the Assemblyman for Sapeliga Electoral Area, pledged the community’s resolve to maintain the facilities to last and serve the intended purposes.

