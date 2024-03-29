Anloga NCCE holds Child Protection workshop for Senior High Schools  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), March 29, GNA-The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Anloga in the Volta region has engaged students of some Senior High Schools within the area on child protection against neglect.

The aim was to create public awareness against the various forms of child-related issues such as child abuse, neglect, exploitation, trafficking, and child labour, among others.

Mr Felix Hodor, the Chief Field Officer (CFO) at NCCE in the Anloga District, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that child abuse had detrimental effects on children’s mental status, self-esteem, and others that ought to be addressed.

“These issues are critical because they deprive children of their fundamental human rights, safety and well-being, hindering their physical and emotional cognitive development,” he stated.

He said neglect of children led to malnutrition, poor hygiene, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

Others are perpetual cycles of vulnerability, which rob victims of their autonomy and subject them to exploitation for labour, sex or other illicit activities for physical harm and psychological trauma.

Mr Hodor stated that every child deserves a safe, nurturing and conducive environment to grow and thrive and by advocating for child protection, aimed to raise awareness, implement preventive measures, and strengthen the child welfare system.

“Protecting children is not only a moral imperative but also a collective responsibility of all to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our society and build a better future for the next generations,” he said.

He commended healthcare workers, educationists, law enforcement agencies, community leaders and others for their efforts.

Mr Hodor also urged the public to report any individual who may endanger the lives of children through any form of abuse to the appropriate authorities for action.

Some students of Volta SHS (Votasco), Anloga Zion College (Zico), and others who spoke to GNA, expressed optimism over the workshop and thanked NCCE for the engagement.

