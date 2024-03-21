African Games: Mukarama Abdulai’s winner secures 11th gold medal for Ghana

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.21, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana have been crowned champions of the women’s football competition after beating the Falconets of Nigeria 2-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Hasaacas Ladies’ Abdulai came to the rescue of the hosts with a breathtaking finish to seal the comeback campaign after an exciting 120 minutes of play.

Nigeria took advantage of an early minute mistake to punish the Ghanaians who were yet to settle in the game.

The Princesses kept on searching for an equalizer as chants from all corners of the stadium got heated minutes after minutes.

Tracey Twum was lucky this time round as she came to the rescue of Ghana with a solid finish in the 78th minute to get her side back on track.

The battle for gold continued in the extra time with both sides creating some goalscoring chances.

Abdulai could not wait to make history with the Princesses with a beautiful finish nine minutes into extra time.

Ghana settled on the 2-1 advantage till the centre referee blew her whistle to end the game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

