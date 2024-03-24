African Court Coalition initiates CDA Consult into full membership

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Coalition for an Effective African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (also referred to as the African Court Coalition) has inducted into its membership the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT) based in Tema, Ghana.

The African Court Coalition is a membership-based organisation made up of Civil Society Organisations, independent human rights institutions, and individual members and based in Arusha, Tanzania.

The key purpose of the establishment of the Coalition is to advocate an effective and independent African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights to provide redress to victims of human rights violations and strengthen the human rights protection system in Africa.

The CDA Consult is a development communication non-governmental advocacy group that seeks to empower citizens through relentless public education, sensitization, and attitudinal transformation.

It also undertakes broad-based advocacy, engages in monitoring and evaluation of projects, promotes human rights, advocates for the recognition of minority rights, and builds capacity across diverse professional fields.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, applauded the African Court Coalition for acknowledging its viable contributions to strengthening the pillars of human rights advocacy and relentless promotion of the works of the African Court.

He said the CDA Consult Board of Directors and staff would commit and contribute their expertise towards the achievement of the goals and objectives of the African Court Coalition.

Ms. Sophia Ebby, Coordinator, African Court Coalition, commended the CDA Consult for its valuable advocacy over the years and dedication to the African Court and classified its full membership in the Coalition a great accomplishment.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee of the African Court Coalition, I welcome you into full membership,” Ms. Ebby stated.

As a full member of the African Court Coalition, CDA Consult is entitled to attend and participate in the African Court Coalition’s General Assembly held every three years; attend awareness-raising events organised by the Coalition; and participate in advocacy events and legal assistance to victims before the African Court if Pan African Legal Empowerment Initiatives has that expertise.

CDA Consult is also qualified to apply to be a focal point or a member of the Executive Committee of the Coalition.

Ms. Ebby explained that the African Court Coalition believed in access to justice for all, particularly individuals, stressing that in light of the complimentary relations between the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the African Court, the Coalition works towards a strengthened complementary relations between the two institutions.

She said the African Court Coalition was formed during the first conference for the promotion of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, establishing the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Niamey, Niger, in May 2003.

It was formally registered as an NGO in Tanzania in September 2007, and its secretariat is in Arusha, Tanzania, where the African Court is also based.

The African Court Coalition has seven focal points, which are responsible for, among other things, organising awareness-raising and advocacy events in their respective sub-regions or thematic groups.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

