Activities at ‘Dollar Power’ community threatens Bui Dam existence –CEO 

By Dennis Peprah

Bui, (B/R), March 1, GNA – An illegal mining community ‘Dollar Power’ in the Bole District of the Savannah Region is serving as a flourishing hub for criminal activities that threaten the existence of the Bui Power Generating Station (BPGS).

The Bui Power Authority (BPA), Managers of the BGS in the Banda District of the Bono Region, has called on communities around the Dam’s enclave to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to help protect the national asset.

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA, who made the call entreated the communities to support the BPA to eject and drive away criminals with their unscrupulous activities by providing the military with relevant information.

Mr Dzamesi made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the inauguration of a Forward Operating Base (FOB), a facility to provide support for military operations at Bui around the dam’s enclave.

He said the imminent terrorist threats from the Sahel Region were gradually descending southwards, hence the need to take swift responsive measures to protect the dam.

The BPA invested US$1 million dollars into the construction of the FOB, serving as a logistical hub, command centre and staging area for troops.

It also houses personnel, equipment, supplies and infrastructure necessary to sustain military force in the area.

As a key national asset, Mr Dzamesi explained that the proximity of the dam’s reservoir to the border heightened security concerns and prompted the immediate need for measures to safeguard lives and properties within the Bui enclave.

Besides enhancing security, he added that the FOB remained a significant achievement for the BPA’s corporate social responsibility to increase productivity, reduce logistic costs for the military stationed at ‘Dollar Power,’ generate local employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the enclave.

Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defence, expressed appreciation to the BPA and charged the Military High Command, especially the troops who would occupy the facility, to display the utmost care and the military maintenance culture in the usage of the base.

He said the Ministry acknowledged and recognized its cordial relationship with the BPA in protecting the national asset, and expressed the hope that the relationship would be strengthened for mutual benefit.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, asked the people to peacefully co-existence for development in the area.



Nana Kwadwo Wuo II, the Chief of Bui, commended the BPA for facilitating the development of the area.

