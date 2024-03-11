Achimota old students cut sod for construction of 18-unit classroom block

By Gideon Narteh Assinu

Achimota, March 11, GNA – The Millennium Year Group of Achimota School Old Students Association has cut the sod for the construction of an 18-unit, three-story classroom block.

The ultra-modern classroom project with auxiliary facilities, which would cost eight million Ghana Cedis, will help solve some infrastructure needs of the school.

Mr Kalmadeen Mahdi, the President of the Millennium Year Group, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the year group initially decided to construct a housing unit for the school but had to change it to the classrooms after a consultative meeting with the school authorities.

Mr Mahdi said the school authority considered the construction of the classroom block a priority in addressing the lack of classrooms and enhancing effective teaching and learning.

Mr Ebenezer Acquah, the headmaster of Achimota School, said the student population had increased in recent times.

He said there were over 4500 students, adding that due to the transitional academic calendar, there was a need for more classroom blocks to accommodate the students in an environment conducive to teaching and learning.

He further said provisions were being made for more classrooms, adding that should there be a need for the construction of dormitories for students that would also be put forward.

Mr. Michael Leslie Bartlett Vandepuiye, the project chairman, said the technical expertise for the project would be drawn from the old students’ association, adding that the classroom project would also be funded solely by them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

