13th African Games: World-record holder Oluwatobiloba cruises in 100m hurdle heats 

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 20, GNA – Reigning women’s 100m hurdles record holder Amusan Oluwatobiloba finished first with a time of 13.03s in heat two of the women’s 100m hurdles.



Nigeria’s Amusan, who is also the reigning African Champion, was remarkable in her heat event as she dominated the race held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana.



The two-time African Games champion was off her blocks in blistering fashion and never gave up her lead, with her opponents far behind.



The closest to her was Mozambique’s Guame Cecilia, who placed second with a time of 14.00s, while Ashley Tinashe grabbed the third automatic qualification spot.



Unfortunately for host Ghana, Mensah Doris couldn’t progress to the finals after she placed eighth with a time of 16.89s.



Amusan Oluwatobiloba looks a favourite to retain her crown in the finals events set for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 17:30 GMT.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

