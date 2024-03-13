Rose Amoanimaa wins gold for Ghana in women’s high jump 

By Simon Asare



Accra, March 20, GNA – Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah delivered gold for Ghana in the women’s high jump event at the ongoing African Games.



The highly-rated Ghanaian high jumper cleared a height of 1.90m to clinch gold, while Guinea’s Balley Fatoumata placed second with a height of 1.81m.



Darina Hadil Rezik from Algeria won bronze after clearing a height of 1.78m.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian, after dominating the finals, tried to break the game record of 1.96 m set by South Africa’s Hestrie Cloete but was unable to.

After her jump, Amoanimaa carried the Ghana flag as she was applauded by the thousands gathered at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Rose Yeboah has been sensational for Ghana over the past few years, winning gold at the 2019 African Games in Rabat and also bagging another gold at the 2022 African Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

