Ghana’s Black Satellites to face Uganda in men’s football finals

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 20, GNA – The Black Satellites of Ghana will be in contention for gold in the men’s football competition as they face Uganda in the finals on Friday, March 22, 2024.



The Black Stars recorded a crucial 1-0 win against the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal in the semi-final encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Substitute Michael Ephson produced a close-range finish in the late stages of the game as Ghana booked a spot in the finals of the men’s football competition.



It was a tough encounter for coach Desmond Ofei’s side, especially coming up against a formidable Senegalese side who were considered one of the strong favourites.



But the Satellites demonstrated their resilience and prevailed at the end of 90 minutes, replicating the final berth achieved by their female counterparts, the Black Princesses.



Ghana’s opponent in the men’s final football competition, Uganda, were ruthless in the semi-final encounter, beating their Congolese counterparts 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The final of the men’s football competition will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

GNA

