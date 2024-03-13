Ghana’s Azamati, Barnabas qualify for 100m finals

By Simon AsareAccra, March 18, GNA – Two Ghanaian sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Aggergh Barnabas, have qualified for the finals of the men’s 100m race.

Azamati finished second in the semi-final heat two with a time of 10.41s, while Barnabas was very impressive in his semi-final, having recorded a time of 10.42s.

Sarfo Ansah, who also qualified for the semi-finals, couldn’t make the finals after placing fifth with a time of 10.57s.

In the women’s 100m race, Ghana’s Mary Boakye also secured a place in the finals, while her counterparts Hor Halutie and Benedicta Kwartemaa couldn’t make the finals.

This result puts Ghana in contention to win their first medal in athletics, with high hopes for Azamati, who is the national record holder with a time of 9.90s.

The finals set for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, promises to be an enthralling race with the likes of Cameroon’s Emmanuel Alobwede and Nigeria’s Ekanem Consider, who impressively sailed through the finals.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

