“We are ready to listen to all stakeholders” – Kurt Okraku

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Jan. 07, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is ready to listen to all stakeholders as it takes pragmatic steps to halt the dwindling performance of the Black Stars, Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA, has assured.

“All our stakeholders must stand shoulder to shoulder with us. In good times and in bad times we are ready to listen to all stakeholders,” he said at a press briefing in Kumasi.

Flanked by members of the Executive Committee, Mr. Okraku said, “We have reflected a lot since our last AFCON game against Mozambique, which had led to several far-reaching decisions. “

According to the GFA President, it had been a reflective period, adding that the FA had to be decisive in taking decisions that would positively impact football in Ghana.

“We want to see the Black Stars and all our national teams play good football and win games including all local clubs,” he further stated.

The process to achieve that goal, he indicated, included engagements with stakeholders to get the needed feedback to be able to rollout the ideas and strategies to bring back the love for the national teams.

Mr. Okraku said investing from the basic to the top level of the game was the way to go and that his administration would not shy away from that reality.

Touching on the development of the local league, the GFA President said with the right investments, the league would grow and players would stay in the domestic leagues.

“We have sent proposals to government so our players can stay longer and fight for a place in the nation team. It is our belief that the government would support our call and push for a paradigm shift,” he noted.

On the perception that the FA is anti-media, the President debunked the notion, saying that no Executive Committee had had more journalists than the current one.

“This GFA administration is media friendly and our door is always open to engage the media but we have to ensure that we are within the confines of the rules,” he pointed out.

