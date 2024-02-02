Vice Admiral Seth Amoama ends four decades of distinguished military service

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Feb 2, GNA – Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgone Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was pulled out of service, Thursday, Feb 1, in a ceremony that marked an end to a military career that spanned more than four decades.

The pulling-out ceremony also saw the symbolic transfer of authority to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, his successor.

Vice Admiral Amoama inspected a guard of honour parade, made up of 98 officers and men drawn from the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, and the Ghana Air Force.

In his farewell address, Vice Admiral Amoama expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for his support during his tenure as CDS.

He also acknowledged support from the Ministry of Defence, heads of allied security agencies, public agencies and the clergy. He thanked the media and his family for their support as well.

A pulling-out ceremony in a military context refers to a farewell or departure ceremony held to honour an individual who is leaving a post or a military unit who is leaving a specific location, such as a base or deployment area.

It is a tradition observed by many military organisations to mark the end of a tour of duty or a significant period of service.

The ceremony is also an opportunity for the incoming unit or personnel to be formally welcomed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

