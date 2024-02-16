Twelve communities demand alternative livelihoods, adequate compensation from Atlantic Lithium 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Ewoyaa (C/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Twelve farming communities affected by the explorations of the Atlantic Lithium Company in the Mfantseman Municipality and the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District have demanded alternative livelihoods as part of the compensation scheme to improve their livelihoods.

Additionally, they have demanded premium compensation matrix on their landed structures, particularly buildings and arable lands that had been their mainstay for centuries.

The communities are Ewoyaa, Abonko, Anokyi, Afrangua, Krampakrom, Krofu, Ansadze, Amanse-Nkusukum, Saltpond-Bakado, Saltond-Eguabado, Saltpond-Nankesedo and Mankessim.

They made the demand at a durbar organised by Atlantic Lithium Ghana to solicit the input on the scoping report and draft terms of reference for the Ewoyaa Lithium mining and processing project.

Traditional authorities and community members formed a long queue to put their concerns across as they reminded the company to streamline land compensations to payments, which stands as the biggest threat to the company’s operations.

According to them, the lands in the communities were largely owned by families, clans, individuals, real estates and traditional authorities and so they must do thorough investigations before making payments.

On the grounds of culture and traditions, Mr Kobina Mentawoho, a farmer from Afrangua charged Atlantic Lithium to protect some traditional water sources and mangroves that had centuries served as sacred grounds in renaissance.

“We do not have the power to stop you from operations, but we can plead with you to help preserve the spiritual sanctity of gods and the cemeteries of our ancestors’ resting place.

“What would become of our pride, dignity and cultural heritage to sell or degrade our cemeteries for money and return after 15 years of operations by the company? Please preserve them for us,” he pleaded soberly.

Madam Amoasiwaa Ocran, a farmer from Krofu lamented the company’s directive to homeowners to cease putting up new buildings having counted all houses in the affected communities.

Equally, she said the company had denied them access to their farms, thereby impoverishing them, but the company denied her allegation.

Reacting to the concerns, Dr Millicent Aning-Agyei, the Community Relations and Social Performance Manager at Atlantic Lithium, assured them that her outfit will go all out to ensure all affected people received their due compensations in accordance with the law.

Beyond that, the company has begun a youth nurturing project dubbed: My Next Level” to empower students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to train the manpower needs of the company.

She said the company had already employed some youth in the area and will train and employ more qualified youth to better the lots of the people.

Madam Philomena Owusu, hairstylist, and a farmer, urged the company to employ more females as many of them idled about without any meaningful jobs.

She said though many women in the area were vulnerable, they remained the economic backbone of many families, providing better care for their children.

