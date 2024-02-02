Top football powerhouses eat humble pie at AFCON 2023

By: Francis Ofori

Accra.Feb.02, GNA – Whilst the continent was preparing for its biggest competition, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the beginning of this year, discussions on which team will be crowned champions of the event also found its seat in public gatherings.

Experts turned debates into arguments, football lovers screamed for their favourites whereas “history and records” kept swinging on the lips of fans in heated wrangle.

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Senegal, Africa’s football powerhouses as usual were the big names who were tipped to win the continental showpiece while others chuckled anytime the Black Stars of Ghana came up as winners, “maybe another time for that debate,” they say.

The top five African teams according to FIFA’s ranking walked into the 34th edition of the biennial competition with hopes of writing their stories in the widely opened books, ready to embrace yet another drama.

Tagged as “weaker” opponents or underdogs, it was evident that some nations already had their own side of the story to tell this time round despite years of struggles in the competition.

With less than two weeks to end the 2023 AFCON, the tournament goes down as one of the best witnessed since its inception in 1957. If anyone needed to be convinced, this year’s Round of 16 stage would be the best to provide that definitive argument.

Uncontrollable tears, loads of disappointments, last minute shocks and series of emotional rollercoaster took the center stage as some teams had to limp out of the competition with a deflated ego.

How it all started

Algeria

Algeria was among the two North African sides who had enjoyed quite some successes on the continent, but the past two editions had been a bitter story for them having last won the tournament in 2019.

The dessert foxes have now suffered a second continuous Group Stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations after falling to match up against Angola, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso.

The two-time winners were last crowned champions in 2019 after beating the Teranga Lions of Senegal by a lone goal at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.

Senegal

Current Champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal were defeated by the Elephants of Ivory Coast, this time not in the forest but on the field of play.

After securing all nine points in the Group Stages, the Senegalese giants were convinced of clinching the trophy having fired a total of eight goals in three matches and conceding one.

The 2021 winners faced an unstable Ivorian side who were nearly eliminated in the Group Stages.

Coaches were still in search of their seats, fans were trooping into the stadium when Habib Diallo got the lead for the Lions with a thunderbolt fourth-minute strike.

A last-minute infringement saw former Barcelona Star, Franck Kessie carry the heavy Elephants on his back with an equalizer from the spot-kick which gave the host an opportunity to take charge of the game.

After 120 minutes of intense display of strength and skills, the men were finally separated from the boys with a 5-4 victory in favour of Ivory Coast.

The Ivorians would face the Eagles of Mali in the quarterfinals with hopes of sealing their host and win mission.

Morocco

After that remarkable performance at the 2022 World Cup, the Atlas Lions of Morocco came into the Africa Cup of Nations leading the charts of potential winners of the competition after securing seven points in the Group Stages.

The North African side were on the right path to glory until the shock from the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which saw Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena joining forces to dump the North African side by two unanswered goals.

Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations tournament after failing to cruise over South Africa, Mali and Namibia which ended the dream of securing a second Africa Cup of Nations title.

Tunisia would once again give it a try in 2025 with hopes of getting back on their feet.

Egypt

The Pharaohs of Egypt could not prove a point in their campaign this time round with a poor performance throughout the group stages to the Round of 16.

A huge blow for the side was lead man Mohammed Salah’s injury in their game against the Black Stars of Ghana which ended 2-2.

After recording a streak of Group Stage draws, the giants were halted by the Leopards of DR Congo in the knockout stage after an emphatic win at the San Pedro Stadium.

The quarterfinals promises to be to be exciting as Nigeria, Ivory Coast and South Africa remain some big names in the tournament.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

