Standard gauge railway line from Tema to Mpakadan at final stage of completion- Akufo-Addo 

Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the new standard gauge railway line from the Port of Tema to Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region is at the final stage of completion.

The President said this he presented the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) to Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution.

President Akufo-Addo said by the middle of the year, the one hundred kilometres (100kms) line would be commissioned for operations to commence with brand new standard gauge diesel multiple unit trains, the first of its kind to be used in the country.

He said: “ It is worth mentioning a rail bridge has been built across the Volta, as part of this railway line. I have no doubt it will attract a lot of interest. I am a great believer in the importance of aesthetics …that is why I encouraged the contractors to construct the rail bridge, which was not part of the original contract, across the Volta to make the journey more scenic.”

The President said the development was on course of a new standard gauge Western Railway Line to serve passengers, and the mining sector, as well as support industrialisation to boost the development and growth of the nation.

He, however, said plans for the extension of the railway line to Paga might not materialise during his tenure, but would not be abandoned.

He said other modes of movement around the country were being built and upgraded to open up the country and make travel easier.

“When I appeared in the House last year, I took the extraordinary step of coming up with a fat book that detailed all the works that the Government had done and was doing on roads since coming into office in 2017.

“ I believe it was generally agreed that it was impressive, but it was not enough to satisfy everyone. Well, the work continues, even though some of the major road works have been temporarily interrupted as a result of the debt negotiations.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

