Staff of Fidelity Bank celebrates valentine with Special Needs Mothers

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Fidelity Bank, Accra East Sector, has marked the 2024 valentine day interacting with Mothers of children with disabilities.

The mothers drawn from various disability groups shared their experiences with the staff of the Bank, urging them to be involved in advocacy for support systems for them.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, who chaired the event, while commending the Bank for the initiative, urged them to open their doors to learn about issues that affected children with disabilities.

“Children with Disabilities are diverse- there are children with Cerebral palsy, Autism, Down syndrome, Tourette syndrome among others who are all diverse and affected by similar but also unique issues,” she said.

Some of the Special Needs Mothers called on the bank and other corporate organisations to look into creating support systems for families.

They mentioned such support systems as including having day care centres for children with disabilities as well as advocating for policies that would enhance the lives of families of children with disabilities.

Ms Lila Daisy Hagan, Branch Manager at the Ridge Towers branch of Fidelity Bank, said as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, they wanted to pay attention to Mothers of children with disabilities since they were mostly neglected in the conversation around children with disabilities.

The staff of Fidelity Bank served the mothers with a variety of dishes in addition to giving them parcels

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) that coordinated the event, also expressed their appreciation to Fidelity Bank and called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

