President reshuffles Cabinet, 13 ministers, 10 deputies out

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, appointing new ministers and deputy ministers and reassigning some to other ministries to reorganize the administration.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the President has relieved 13 central and local government ministers of their duties, including Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The rest of the ministers are Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye; Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister Lariba Abudu; Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Minister Dan Botwe; Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Freda Prempeh; Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Ibrahim Ahmed Awal; Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey; and Oti Regional Minister Joseph Makubu.

The President has also relieved Mrs. Fatimatu Abubakar, Information; Collins Ntim Aboagye and Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development; Ama Pomah Boateng, Communications and Digitalization; Tina Mensah, Health; Abdulai Abanga, Works, and Housing; Benito Owusu Bio, Lands and Natural Resources; Moses Anim, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; William Owireku Aidoo and Andrew Agyapa Mercer, Energy,; Gifty Twum Ampofo, Education; and Bright Owireku-Bobbey, Employment and Labour Relations, of their duties as deputy ministers

In their places, the President has nominated Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga, as the Finance Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, for the Health Ministry, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Fatimatu Abubakar, Information.

He has also nominated Darkoa Newman for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Lydia Seyram Alhassan for Sanitation and Water Resources; Andrew Agyapa Mercer for Tourism, Arts, and Culture; Titus Glover for Greater Accra Region; and Daniel Machator for Oti Region.

The President has also nominated 13 individuals for deputy minister positions. They are Sylvester Tetteh, Information; Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Charles Acheampong, Communications and Digitalisation; Adeliade Ntim, Health; Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Health; and Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Works and Housing.

The others are Akwasi Konadu, Lands and Natural Resources; Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba; Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; John Kobina Sania and Collins Adamoka Mensah, Energy; Kingsley Nyarko, Education; Festus Awuah Kwofie, Employment and Labour Relations; and Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The President also transferred Henry Quartey, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, to the Interior Ministry. Mr Francis Asenso Boakye goes to the Roads and Highways Ministry, while former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah takes over the Works and Housing Ministry.

Former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has been moved to the President’s Office as a Minister of State, while Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Minister for Works, and Housing, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralizations, and Rural Development.

The statement said the President thanked the ministers and deputy ministers who have left government for their “commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office,” and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The President was hopeful that Parliament would expedite the approval of the nominees.

GNA

