Pickleball Sweeps Across Africa: A continent embraces the fastest growing sport

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is rapidly gaining popularity across the globe and has found a special place in Africa.

Played on a court smaller than a tennis court, with paddles and a plastic ball with holes, it is beneficial to the young and older adults as well. Its lower impact nature, compared to other racquet sports, promotes physical activity while minimizing the risk of injury.

This makes pickleball an excellent option for older individuals seeking to maintain their health, agility, and social connections. The sport is also celebrated for its ability to bring communities and generations together, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and fun.

Spearheading the continent’s pickleball revolution is the Confederation of African Pickleball (CAP), which has successfully brought together the pickleball playing masses in various countries to organically perpetuate the growth of the sport in the continent.

With steady growth across the continent, pickleball is rapidly becoming a huge sensation. As the popularity of pickleball explodes worldwide, Africa’s response has been nothing short of spectacular.

Led by the Confederation President, Dr Kwabena Akufo of Ghana, the grassroots movement has been successful in introducing pickleball to communities, schools, and sports facilities, igniting a passion for the game among people of all ages. Babatunde Epoyun, the director of tournament and events has had his hands full, after the sport was admitted at the All African Games in Ghana, starting March 2024.

The Pickleball journey in Ghana started with grassroots demonstrations in the universities. It was here that Dr. Akufo connected with Captain Collins Munene of Kenya, Dr. Elizabeth Krebs and Zachary Kamugisha of Rwanda, Babatunde Epoyun of Nigeria, and Baher Elmasry of Egypt to conceptualize the formation of a Pickleball confederation in Africa.

The Confederation was later inaugurated in August 2023 and has been accepted as a member of the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), which operates under the esteemed African Union Sports Council. This acceptance marked a critical step forward in integrating Pickleball into the mainstream sports community across the continent.

Through these connections, the sport’s influence expanded, reaching more countries and building a strong community of players and enthusiasts. In Ghana, the host country of the 13th African Games, the pickleball fever has taken hold, with local communities embracing the sport wholeheartedly.

The emergence of pickleball clubs, leagues, and tournaments across the continent has facilitated recreational play while creating opportunities for professional development.

These events showcase the level of talent and commitment pickleball enthusiasts have in Africa. Rwanda, known for its vibrant sporting culture, has also joined the pickleball craze. Dr. Elizabeth Krebs, and Zachary Kamugisha discovered Pickleball in 2022 in the Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands (Saipan) where they worked for a few months and found pickleball to be an accessible and fun sport.

They were excited to introduce the sport to Rwanda where they constructed the country’s first dedicated pickleball playing facility at Silent Home, in Niboye, Kicukiro.

The sport’s accessibility, low equipment costs, and ease of learning make it attractive to a wide range of participants, including those who have not previously engaged in sports.

This has led to an inclusive and diverse pickleball community in the country. Pickleball’s influence has also reached down south in South Africa, where clubs and recreational facilities have embraced the sport.

The perfect combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis has captured the attention of South Africans, who are increasingly realizing the health benefits and social opportunities pickleball offers.

In Egypt, pickleball is tapping into the enthusiasm of its population. Egyptians, renowned for their love of sports, have embraced pickleball as an exciting addition to their leisure activities. The sport’s popularity is growing steadily, with dedicated clubs providing regular training sessions and competitive tournaments.

Egypt has dedicated pickleball academies in Cairo as well. Uganda, a rising force in African sports, has quickly recognized the potential of pickleball. Schools and sports organizations across the country have introduced pickleball as a way to engage students and promote physical activity.

With a strong foundation being built, Uganda is poised to become a major player in African pickleball. Pickleball now has roots in Kikaaya college school, touted as the home of pickleball in Uganda.

A major issue in African pickleball has always been accessibility of equipment. This is fast changing, with efforts being made from the highest levels, at the Global Pickleball Federation, to clubs and business entities.

Significant efforts have been made by Brian Omwando, Kenyan top player nicknamed ‘smiling assassin’ and head coach at the Nairobi pickleball Club. Brian has developed and is now promoting BOK, an African authentic paddle brand, which is already on the market shelves at Decathlon.

BOK is on sale in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, with rising demand. In Ghana, Lady Peggy Akufo has taken stock of reasonably priced pickleball nets, paddles, and balls for sale in Ghana.

A number of African countries pride themselves in getting their first equipment from her generous efforts in promoting organic growth through grassroots mobilization. The growth of pickleball in Africa has not only brought joy and excitement to its participants but has also created investment opportunities. As the sport gains traction, there is increasing demand for quality pickleball equipment and facilities.

This presents an avenue for entrepreneurs and investors looking to capitalize on the sport’s rising popularity by setting up manufacturing plants and developing state-of-the-art pickleball venues.

Moreover, pickleball’s social impact in African communities cannot be overlooked. The sport promotes inclusivity, teamwork, and healthy competition, fostering camaraderie among players. This sense of community extends beyond the court, with pickleball enthusiasts organizing events, social gatherings, and partnerships with local charities.

Looking to the future, pickleball in Africa has tremendous potential to thrive. With a young and dynamic population eager for new sporting experiences, the sport has ample room for growth.

CAP’s continued efforts to expand its reach, coupled with the enthusiasm demonstrated by various African nations, suggest that pickleball’s popularity will only continue to rise.

As of now, the confederation includes 18 countries: Benin, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe showcasing the remarkable growth and popularity of Pickleball across the continent.

The excitement around pickleball in Africa is set to reach new heights with the upcoming Pickleball event at the African Games. Scheduled from Monday to Thursday, 11th to 16th March 2024, at the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon, this event will see intense competition across various categories including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Countries confirmed to participate include Benin, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The latter part of the event, Friday-Saturday, March 15-16, promises a grand spectacle with participation from professional players and pickleball enthusiasts from around the globe,

turning it into a vibrant celebration of the sport’s growing community and its ethos of friendship and unity.

Thanks to the Confederation of African Pickleball’s tireless work in propelling this sport forward, backed by the Global Pickleball Federation, Africa’s pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down. As more countries join the movement, Africa is poised to become a prominent player in the global pickleball community.

With investment opportunities, social benefits, and a bright future ahead, pickleball in Africa will be a force to reckon with.

