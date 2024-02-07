Parliament to complete consideration of anti-LGBTQ Bill by February 9 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb. 07, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament says the House will complete the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ Bill by Friday, February 9.

The Majority Leader stated this during the Parliamentary Leadership engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House in Accra.

He noted that the Business Committee of the House at its meeting on February 5th, programmed to have the first consideration of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”, beginning Wednesday, February 7.

He said the House anticipates that they would be able to close it by Friday, February 9.

The consideration stage of a Bill is where the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and makes amendments before it can be passed into law.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

GNA

