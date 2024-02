Parent appeals to GES to investigate alleged severe beatings of son

By Dennis Peprah

Bechem (A/R), Jan. 31, GNA – A parent of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) student, has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the circumstances leading to the severe beatings of his son by a teacher at the school.

Currently, the victim is on admission, responding to treatment at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Tano South Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the said teacher (name withheld) subjected Ebenezer Yeboah, a final year Visual Arts student and five other students to severe beating and left multiples bruises on Yeboah’s face for failing to pay “dinning fees.”The incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

During a visit to the hospital, the GNA noticed the victim’s head was bandaged lying on one of the hospital’s beds with nurses around him.

In an interview, Mrs Lawrinda Yeboah, the mother of the victim told the GNA she received a distress call from one of the students who informed her that her son was on admission at the hospital.

Upon further questioning, Mrs Yeboah said she was informed the teacher did that when the boy could not pay “dinning fees.”

Mrs Yeboah, therefore, appealed to the GES to be expeditious in the investigations and ensure that the right thing was done.

When GNA visited the school, one of the teachers confirmed the story, however the headmaster could not be engaged because the school authority was holding a meeting.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Yaw Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of the Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education, said the school’s headmaster had officially informed the Directorate and he was yet to visit the school.

He added two management members and the headmaster of the school had since visited Yeboah at the hospital, and promised to investigate the matter and pleaded with the parents of the boys to remain calm as the Directorate worked to ensure that justice would prevail.

GNA

