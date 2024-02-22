Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu officially announces resignation as Majority Leader 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 22, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has officially informed the President of his resignation from the position.

At a meeting involving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Causus and The National Officers of the NPP on Wednesday, February 21, he thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the party.

“At this stage, I would want to inform Mr President, the Members of Leadership, herein present, the Leadership of the Party, and all others, that I voluntarily declare my intent to step down as the Majority Leader before you my colleagues here and now, in order to afford the Caucus the opportunity to choose their leader,” he said.

“I have served the Party diligently ever since I entered Parliament on the same day, January 7, 1997, with the President. I believe I have served the Party very well to the best of my ability, and I have no regrets.”

“There is a difficult battle ahead of us, to which enterprise all of us must commit ourselves.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Party was at a critical juncture that required absolute unity and peace within the ranks to successfully prosecute the ‘Breaking the 8 Agenda’.

He said certain issues were raised when he was outside the country, to which he was connected.

“I do not want to be the eye of the storm. Nothing should be done that would precipitate cataclysmic consequences. That is why I am stressing peace and unity,” the former Majority Leader said.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the partnership and assistance to propel the agenda of the Party, and latterly, the Government.

“I thank you Mr President for the opportunity afforded. Thank you all once again.”

GNA

