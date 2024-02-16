Nkpor Assemblyman promises to ensure a healthy environment

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Mr Kenneth Dumakor, Assembly Member for Nkpor Electoral Area within the Krowor Municipality, has expressed commitment to ensure a healthy environment and sanity in communities within the area.

He said the move would help in ensuring development in the community and the municipality at large.

The Assembly Member, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the sidelines of the inauguration of the new assembly following the recent District Level Electons, said there had been insanitary conditions in the area with so much inconvenience.

He is therefore coming on board to change situation for the better.

Section 16 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), stipulates that an Assembly member is mandated maintain close contact with the people of the electoral area, consult people of the electoral area on issues to be discussed in the District Assembly and collate their views, opinions and proposals and present them to the Assembly.

An Assembly Member is also expected to solve problems raised by residents in the electoral area and draw attention in general debate to national policies that are relevant to the subject under discussion, among others.

Mr Dumakor noted that communities in the Nkpor Electoral Area had for the past years faced challenges with the drainage system, as the absence of the drains were causing nuisance.

He said that due to the absence of drains in the communities for many years, residents often poured dirty water onto the road, pathways and behind buildings, creating mini gutters with offensive stench.

He noted that the situation was causing inconvenience and to commuters and community members, hence the need to curb the menace.

The Assembly man said he would solicit funds, with support from the residents to create temporary structures like chambers where residents could pour their waste water instead of the roads.

“I am working with landlords so that we put up the chambers in the area at a distance of 100 metres to ensure free flow of water into the main drainage under hygienic conditions,” Mr Dumakor said.

On sanitation, Mr Dumakor also intends to provide waste containers at vantage points to help residents dispose of their refuse appropriately.

He said a lot of residents were unable to pay for refuse collection, hence disposing off their refuse indiscriminately into gutters, behind households and on the streets.

He said community members would be engaged in periodic cleanup exercises to clear filth from the area as well as desilt choked gutters to make the environment a healthy one.

The Nkpor Assembly man who secured 1,346 as against 155 for the closest contender, Nii Ayi Markson Laryea in the 2023 District Level Elections (DLE), promised to ensure security in the area to protect lives and properties.

Mr Dumakor also intends to empower the youth to take initiatives to better their lives.

He called on residents in the community to cooperate and support him as he embarked on an important developmental journey.

GNA

