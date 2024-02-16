GJA congratulates Information Minister designate 

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister designate for Information, urging her to prioritise freedom of expression and the safety of journalists, upon assumption of office.

GJA also called for initiatives aimed at “combating misinformation, promoting media literacy, inclusivity and respect”.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President, GJA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed confidence in Ms Abubakar’s leadership in addressing challenges and contributing to a vibrant media landscape.

He said the new Information Minister should “contribute to unhindered flow of information between the government and the citizenry where the media serves as the bridge”.

“We look forward to an open and transparent, non-propagandist communication of government programmes and activities to the people.

“Safeguarding journalists’ ability to report without fear is crucial for a healthy democracy. Your dedication to upholding these values will be instrumental in fostering transparency and accountability within our society,” he said.

The Association again called for “revitalisation of the media industry” to help citizens make informed decisions, encourage public discourse, and promote accountability.

Mr Dwumfour said the Association was looking forward to a cordial working relationship with Ms Abubakar, as it was with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Emphasising the safety of Journalists, Mr Dwumfour said attacks on practitioners was a threat to individuals and the “principles of freedom of the press and freedom of expression”.

He, therefore, called for “swift and decisive action to protect journalists and to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable” and pledged the Association’s support for Ms Abubakar.

GNA

