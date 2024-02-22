Ghana’s MoH launches its Health TV station 

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has officially launched its television station as part of the mechanisms to facilitate its content, to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Branded as “Health TV,” the station would operate a 24-hour public health education and health promotion medium, which is hosted on the digital platform in Ghana’s multi-channel 42.

The mission of Health TV is clearly to remain the pre-eminent source of reliable health information and a beacon of knowledge, illuminating the path to better health for all Ghanaians.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the outgoing Minister of Health, who launched the facility, said as an initiative by the Ministry “Our mission is equally compared to inspire and empower every Ghanaian to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.”

He said through engaging programmes, the Ministry aimed to transcend the dissemination of facts and aspire to ignite conversations, foster understanding, and inspire action to foster a healthier Ghana.

The Ministry recognised knowledge as the cornerstone of empowerment and through health TV, pledged to equip the audience with the information they needed to lead healthier lives.

However, “Health TV, is more than just a television channel. It is evidence of our firm commitment to the health and prosperity of our nation. It is a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collective action.

“It is a manifestation of our belief that every Ghanaian deserves access to accurate, reliable health information regardless of their background or circumstances,” Mr Agyeman-Manu said.

The Outgoing Health Minister said health education is a social science that draws from the biological, environmental, psychological, physical, and medical sciences, to promote health and prevent diseases, disabilities and premature deaths through education-driven voluntary behaviour change activities.

It also involved the development of in-depth individual, group, institutional, and community health systematic strategies to improve knowledge, attitudes, skills, and behaviour, he said.

Thus, the purpose of health education was to purposely influence the behaviour of individuals and communities and the working conditions that influenced their health.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said among other things, that health promotion had the potential to reduce government health budgets facilitating socio-economic development.

He however, said though the Ministry was not oblivious to the rough journey ahead, it must be ready to boldly face the challenges, obstacles, and setbacks, by drawing strength from their collective resolve, shared purpose, and solid determination in the face of adversity, to build a healthier, prosperous country.

He commended the consultant and all who contributed to making the Ministry’s dream a reality.

Alhaji Hafiz Adams, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, said apart from discussing health issues, the Ministry would through the Health TV station, solicit feedback from the public to help them strengthen, manage, and deliver credible public health education and health promotion content for a healthy population.

He said the TV station would promote a variety of health information at different levels, and the public would be educated not only on shows and documentaries but also through adverts to support their activities.

He mentioned some of the educational topics to be discussed on Heath TV, such as vaccines, both new and existing ones, discoveries about treatment of various chronic diseases that had been considered untreatable for a very long time and where patients could obtain treatment, and awareness creation of public health emergencies, threat, hygiene issues and health behaviour change among others.

Alhaji Adams said the Ministry had established a strong collaboration with its development partners, Civil Society Organisations and other non-state actors in the health sector, to ensure nationwide coverage and secure marketing leadership.

