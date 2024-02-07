FDA CEO awarded for excellence in medical products regulation

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority Ghana (FDA) has recieved an award for excellence in medical products regulation and a formidable leader on the African continent.

The award acknowledged FDA Ghana as the pioneering National Regulatory Agency (NRA) to create a partnership and international collaboration department, which is to engage in partnerships with other NRAs, key stakeholders in medicines regulation, development partners, as well as academia.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the awardwas received by Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer, FDA.

It recognised Dr Darko’s dedication to the Authority’s commitment to becoming a global centre of regulatory excellence

The Authority recieved the award at the 6th Biennial Scientific Conference on Medical Products Regulation in Cairo, Egypt, in 2023, on the theme “Africa’s Medical Products Regulation Achievers Award.”

It said, recently, the AUDA-NEPAD designated the FDA Ghana as a Regional Centre of Regulatory Excellence (RCORE) for Vaccine Regulatory Oversight for eight out of the nine regulatory functions.

The FDA was designated by AUDA-NEPAD as a RCORE for marketing authorisation, pharmacovigilance, and clinical trials in 2014.

RCORE signifies that the FDA has the capacity and competencies to train its peers in those regulatory function areas.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, FDA Ghana remains committed to its mission of safeguarding public health through regulatory excellence.

This prestigious award reflects past accomplishments and sets the stage for future endeavours”, it said.

“The CEO’s transformative leadership, which contributed to the award, has elevated standards within the Authority while catalysing positive change and advancements in medical product regulation across Africa,” the statement added.

GNA

