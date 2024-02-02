DCE donates student mattresses, beds to Assin SHS 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Bereku (C/R), Feb. 2, GNA – Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Assin North, has presented 200 mattresses and 100 metallic beds to the Assin North Senior High Technical School to augment the number of beds and mattresses in the school.

The donation was in response to a needs assessment made by the District Assembly to fulfil its obligation towards quality education in the area.

The DCE noted that the Government was committed to gradually addressing the many infrastructure challenges faced by some senior high schools across the country.

He charged the school management to handle the items with care for longevity to ensure future generations also benefited.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong Adjarlolo, the Headmaster, was grateful to the Government for the gesture and appealed to stakeholders, civil society groups and philanthropists to go to their aid.

He outlined challenges confronting the school including inadequate staff bungalows, insufficient computers for the ICT Laboratory and expansion of the library to meet the large student population because of the free SHS Policy.

He appealed for the completion of a boys’ dormitory block and the provision of a pick-up vehicle to facilitate its operations.

Mr Adjarlolo expressed appreciation to the Parents Association for its efforts in constructing a dining hall for the school.

Meanwhile, the DCE has also donated the same quantities of mattresses and beds to the Assin State College.

Some basic schools in the district also received 600 dual desks, 400 mono desks, 80 hexagonal tables, 480 chairs and 100 teacher’s tables and chairs.

GNA

