COHY breaks ground for construction of Gh¢19 million student hostel facility  

By Benjamin Akoto

Yamfo (A/R), Feb. 16, GNA – The College of Health, Yamfo (CoHY) in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a hostel facility to meet the institution’s rising demand for student accommodation.

The two-storey hostel, estimated to cost about Gh¢19 million would comprise the ground, first and second floors of sixteen apartments each with washrooms and other auxiliary facilities.

The building would also have communal spaces for studying, a games room, a guest lounge, a kitchen and laundry.

The project expected to be completed in two years is being co-financed by the National Health Insurance Authority and College through its internally generated fund.

The Hostel, when completed is projected to accommodate more than 200 students and not only would it alleviate the strain on existing accommodation options but would also provide students with the convenience of living on campus and encouraging active participation in campus activities.

Later in an interview with the media, Dr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim, the Director said the primary challenge being faced by the institution was accommodation because of the rapid increase of the student population from 650 to 3,000 in just three years.

He said students were forced to look for accommodation within the Yamfo community, leading to a saturation of available accommodations in Yamfo and its surrounding areas.

Dr. Ibrahim stated the situation resulted in the scarcity of rental rooms, which caused prices to skyrocket, placing a heavy burden on students and their parents, and posing a concern for the College’s authorities.

He emphasized the need for more of such “significant projects” that could provide proper care and support for the students to enable them to learn even more effectively than in their current circumstances.

Dr. Ibrahim explained the College currently operated a system where first and second-year students resided on campus, while third and fourth-year students had to find accommodation within the community.

He announced the College had recently introduced three new programmes which would further increase the size of the student population.

Dr. Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health for its support but appealed for additional infrastructure, teaching and learning materials and classrooms to ensure students had a conducive environment for studying and resting to produce high-quality health professionals to support the nation’s health sector.

Mr Jacob Twene, an Engineer at the Ministry of Health assured of the availability of reliable funding for the project and expressed optimism that with the support of the traditional authority, the community, and the contractor, the project would be completed on schedule.

Nana Ampem Darkowaa Kyerewaa II, the Paramount Queen mother of Yamfo Traditional Area appealed to the Ministry of Health for increased financial and logistical support to enable the College to produce greater number of graduates to boost the nation’s existing pool of healthcare professionals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

