Cleanest City Ranking launched in Volta  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Feb. 20, GNA – A programme to promote sanitation among the 16 regions in the country by ranking them according to cleanliness, has been launched in Ho.

The Cleanest Region Ranking is an initiative of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and is the second phase of its national sanitation campaign on which it is collaborating with the waste management giant Zoomlion, since 2021.

The regional ranking would enhance collective responsibility for a healthier and more sustainable environment, and the various areas would be scored based on a standard that measures waste disposal, and green initiatives.

Mr Ato Afful, the Managing Director of the GCGL, speaking at the launch, said the programme should come across an avenue to restore sanitation and dignity among the various regions, promote tourism development and economic growth.

“We are back to recognise the second level of the campaign. We want to recognise, and reward, the cleanest region. We want to ensure that this initiative will lead to a tangible difference in our regions.

“We want this to go across the nation so that our people’s health, and human wellbeing will be enhanced. It will promote a feeling of pride by leaving behind clean spaces,” he said.

Mr Afful said the initiative would recognise the small initiatives that make impact, and that Zoomlion had the mechanisms to perform the ratings.

“It will be fair, transparent and just,” he added.

Aside Zoomlion, the initiative is being supported by others including Nerasol, the Environmental Service Providers Association, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Zoomlion and its stakeholders would undertake physical assessments that would account for 60 per cent of the score, while public voting via a short code would make up the remaining 40.

Ms Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Dua, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion, announced a *857*7# short-code for the public polls, and assured that the partnership with the Graphic Communications Group remained a valued one that would improve sanitation outcomes for the country.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, was optimistic the campaign would spur positive environmental impact activities among the regions and urged all to embrace the initiative.

He said the Volta Region was poised to maintain its clean city and quality environmental appeal.

“I challenge everybody in the Region to come onboard to make sure we take our legitimate position,” he urged

The competition is expected to run for a year, with the first declaration scheduled for July 2024.

Among factors to be considered in the rankings are innovation in waste management, recycling in schools, number of waste bins, and the cleanliness of vicinities.

It will also consider general hygiene including the sitting of toilets and sanitary facilities.

The launch was attended by several stakeholders, among them the Environmental Health Department in the Volta Region, heads of the various security agencies, and traditional leaders.

Mama Kuma II, Queenmother of Ho Ahoe, who chaired the launch, called to maintain the envy of Ho as the Oxygen City of Ghana, and said women should lead the charge to ensure proper sanitation.

