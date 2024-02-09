Chance for Children assists 30 streets children in New Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

New Takoradi (WR), Feb. 8, GNA – The Chance for Children, a humanity centered non-profit entity has begun a project to reach out to school drop outs within the New Takoradi Community.

The “street-community” approach of reaching out to street-connected children who had dropped out of school and engaged in child labour during school hours was meant to restore educational hope to these ones while enhancing their lifestyle.

“This initiative is giving these children the chance to go back to school through our school preparatory programme facilitated by our team of qualified Social Workers”, Nana Osei Baafi, the Programmes Manager told the Ghana News Agency.

He added that the project was a pilot project for 30 children this year in New Takoradi Lower Town and would be scaled up after assessment at the end of the year.

The children, he announced, would be exposed to phonics, literacy, numeracy, creativity, and life skills.

“Each child will also enjoy one hot meal a day from Monday to Friday, and will be enrolled back to school after the 10 weeks preparatory programme, and be given educational support in the form of payment of school fees, buying of exercise books and textbooks, school uniforms and school bags”.

GNA

