Ketu South hopeful of achieving universal health coverage by 2030

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (V/R), Feb. 21, GNA – Mr David Agbokpe, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services, has expressed the hope that the municipality will achieve its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) target, ensuring residents have access to healthcare without financial hardship by 2030.

He said the contributions of stakeholders and benevolent individuals towards ensuring quality health service provision had been very encouraging.

It would help ensure that all people had timely access to high quality healthcare services irrespective of their ability to pay at the point of use as envisioned under the UHC, he said.

Mr Agbokpe disclosed this at the Directorate’s 2023 Programme of Work (PoW) Review, which is a forum to give feedback to stakeholders in health on the performance of the Directorate, its successes and challenges.

He said such support and collaborations were much appreciated and encouraged in society to aid service provision.

“I am extremely happy that with little push, the UHC will be achieved come the end of 2030,” he said.

Mr Agbokpe mentioned Mr Felix Akakpo (Akonta) as one of the individuals that supported the construction of a family health unit, maternity block and community information centre at Lente-Wute Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS).

Others were Mr Futukpor Dzisah of Klikor, who constructed the Klikor Health Centre, refurbished and expanded the Agbozume Health Centre, and ‘Let Your Light Shine Enterprise’ at Denu.

He acknowledged Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament, for supporting the annual eye screening exercise in the municipality.

He said Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive, was working with the Assemblyman and opinion leaders to extend electricity and water to the newly built CHPS compound at Amutinu.

He said CHPS implementation was one key area of interest to ensure the achievement of UHC.

The municipality currently has 35 operationalised CHPS facilities out of the 45 demarcated, Mr Agbokpey said, and that plans were advanced to operationalise more of those compounds at Amutinu and Agbevekope.

“Network of practice, which is to complement CHPS activities toward achieving UHC has started in the municipality. Stakeholder engagement has been done…for full implementation,” he said.

He, however, said the Municipality needed human resources, including doctors and general nurses, equipment and funds, to support its interventions such as vaccination and construction of CHPS compounds.

He appealed for further support in those critical areas for effective and quality service delivery.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

