Bisa Kdei flies crew on private jet for Equatorial Guinea concert

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei has been spotted aboard a private jet with his crew prior to a concert in Equatorial Guinea.

Bisa Kdei, who has graced the music scene for more than 10 years, continue to headline big concerts across the world, demonstrating his huge impact in the music industry.

Known for his luxurious travels around the world, Bisa Kdei did not leave his performance crew behind when he was booked for the concert in Equatorial Guinea.

A video circulating online showed Bisa Kdei having a good time with his band in the private jet, which includes renowned instrumentalist Joshua Moszi.

Social media users have lauded the move of Bisa Kdei to jet his entire crew to the concert, which they say is a pacesetter for other artistes to follow suit.

Bisa Kdei, who has numerous hit songs to his credit, has elevated himself to being one of the most successful Ghanaian musicians and propelling Highlife music to greater heights.

GNA

