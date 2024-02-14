“Akufo-Addo’s injury time reshuffle will not fix his government’s mess” – NDC Minority

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority says “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s injury time reshuffle will not fix the seven-year mess created by his government.”

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Minority in Parliament had noted the Government’s ministerial reshuffle announced in a statement from the President to Parliament, on Wednesday, 14th February.

It said this was a mere remix of the Akufo-Addo’s failed Government.

“This injury time remix is insipid and uninspiring,” it stated, adding, “it is also too little too late, coming barely nine months to the exit of the Government.”

The statement said neither would it solve the suffering and hardships confronting the people of Ghana as a result of the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo’s Government.

It noted that these injury time reserves, who had been on the bench for more than seven years without warm-up, could not make any meaningful impact in the remaining nine months to salvage the sinking ship and the massive economic mess created by the Economic Management Team.

It said the tenure of, “this Government had been characterised by excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless and wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of Government appointees.

“For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.”

It said President Akufo-Addo also did not heed calls from the vast majority of Ghanaians who publicly urged him to reshuffle his government because of the non-performance of his Cabinet.

The statement said the NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia to resign.

