Vetting of 27 NPP parliamentary candidate aspirants commences in Central Region 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan 3, GNA – The Central Regional Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commenced the vetting of 27 parliamentary candidate aspirants from the 10 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The constituencies are Upper Denkyira East, Assin Central, Agona West, Hemang-Lower- Denkyira, Assin South, Awutu Senya East, Mfantseman, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK), Effutu and Gomoa Central.

The committee will be looking out for commitment and loyalty of the aspirants to the party, criminal records, among other criteria based on which it would pass or disqualify the aspirants.

Apart from Assin Central where the incumbent MP, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, is not contesting, all other constituencies have the sitting MPs in the race.

Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, MP for Effutu is the only MP contesting unopposed.

Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, explained to the GNA in an interview that the committee had been divided into two teams with each team vetting five constituencies.

Team A, vets Upper Denkyira East and Assin Central Wednesday, Hemang-Lower- Denkyira and Agona West on Thursday and Assin South on Friday all the party’s regional office in Cape Coast.

Team B, on the other hand, will commence vetting at 1600 hours on Thursday starting with Awutu Senya East and Mfantseman before doing Effutu, Gomoa Central and AAK on Friday all at the Banquet Hall of the Central Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Mensah said the regional committee would send the recommendations to the National Executive Committee after the vetting for final decision.

The regional office of the party is overwhelmed with animated supporters, who are cheering up their candidates.

As part of preparations for the 2024 general elections, the party has conducted elections at various levels, including the election of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer.

GNA

