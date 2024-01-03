Upper Denkyira East parliamentary candidate aspirant promises unity, victory 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan 03, GNA – Dr Robert Arkoh, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate for Upper Denkyira East, has promised to unite the party to enhance its fortunes in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the media after his vetting on Wednesday, he observed that the party was fragmented in the constituency, describing himself as the unifier the party needed to secure victory.

“The fortunes of the party have since 2016, been significantly dwindling.

“All is not well in the constituency and the people are calling for a new person in the name of Dr Robert Arkoh because of my contributions to the development of the constituency,” he stated.

Dr Arkoh, a medical doctor, is the sole contender of the incumbent MP, Mr Festus Awuah Kwofie.

Dr Arkoh described the vetting process as successful and was hopeful of a good outcome from the vetting committee and national executives of the party.

In all, the party is vetting 27 aspirants from 10 constituencies in the Region where it has sitting MPs.

The constituencies are Upper Denkyira East, Assin Central, Agona West, Hemang-Lower- Denkyira, Assin South, Awutu- Senya East, Mfantseman, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Effutu and Gomoa Central.

The committee will be looking out for commitment and loyalty of the aspirants to the party, criminal records, among other criteria based on which it would pass or disqualify the aspirants.

