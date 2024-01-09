Sydney Casely-Hayford laid to rest

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Jan 9, GNA – The mortal remains of financial analyst and leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, were cremated, according to the tenets of his religious beliefs, after a solemn ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home and crematorium on Tuesday.

Mr Casely-Hayford who was born on October 16, 1954 in Kumasi, died on December 1, 2023, after battling kidney failure for a long time.

Tributes from family, friends, close associates, eulogised the vociferous analyst and social commentator.

“As a founding member, his keen interest and outstanding eloquence made him a true beacon for the great cause,” OccupyGhana said in their tribute.

For Mr Yoofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Mr Casely-Hayford’s demise was a big blow.

He did not only contribute to issues of national interest but also demanded accountability Mr Grant said.

“As a Chartered Financial Accountant with a breath of professional experience, Sydney was particularly resourceful when issues of the macro and micro economy came up for discussion.

“He provided process insights into the energy sector, the banking and financial sector, as well as manufacturing and services sectors,” portions of a tribute from Citi TV/FM where Mrs Casely-Hayford was a regular panelist read.

He is survived by two children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

