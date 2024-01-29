Spelling Bee: Two-time champion N’Adom Darko-Asare to grace finals for fifth time 

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – The12-year-old prodigy, N’Adom Darko-Asare, 2022 and

2023 National Champion of The Spelling Bee, is set to grace the stage once again for the fifth time at the 2024 finals on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

This remarkable feat makes her the first speller to achieve such a milestone since the programme’s inception in 2008.

N’Adom Darko-Asare’s return for the fifth time is a testament to her exceptional tenacity, bravery, and sportsmanship.

Having clinched the championship twice before, she is not only a master of words, but also a symbol of determination for aspiring spellers nationwide.

Spelling Bee Country Director, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, said “N’Adom Darko-Asare’s

decision to return for a fifth time aligns perfectly with the programme’s encouragement of ‘returning spellers’.

This initiative allows spellers from previous years who meet eligibility criteria to come back and showcase their linguistic prowess.”

Ms. Salomé Dzakpasu, Programmes Manager with The Spelling Bee, said the programme believed in giving spellers the opportunity to continue their journey, learn, and grow.

She added that the concept of ‘returning spellers’ not only enriched the competition but also highlighted the personal and academic growth of participants.

“It embodies the essence of The Spelling Bee Ghana as a platform that nurtures talent and encourages continuous improvement,” she said.

“N’Adom Darko-Asare’s achievement of being the first two-time champion to return to the competition is a historic moment for The Spelling Bee Ghana. Her journey reflects the programme’s commitment to creating a space where young minds can thrive, learn, and make history,” a release from the Organisrs said.

Spelling Bee Ghana is a prestigious annual competition that promotes literacy, vocabulary, and academic excellence among young students.

Since its inception in 2008, it has become a beacon for spellers across the nation, fostering a love for language and learning.

GNA

