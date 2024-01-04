Pray that a man after God’s heart would be President-Rev. Minister 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Jan. 04, GNA-Ghanaians have been urged to exercise their political right with the utmost decorum and responsibility and to pray that a God-fearing person will emerge as the President of Ghana as the country gears up for election 2024.

“Be wise and think about your family first anytime you are lured into violence when the sponsor contracting you has his family living outside Ghana.

‘’Pray that a man after God’s heart would be President and together, we see the goodness of the Lord”, Reverend Robert Akolbugri, the Head Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God church, Wa, said in a New Year message copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

He said though God was the installer of Kings, every Ghanaian had a civic duty in choosing the leader of the country and that should be done responsibly.

He advised the people to pay attention to hard work in exercising their voting rights rather than falling for the manipulations of prophecies that characterised national elections for one’s parochial interest and mischief.

“The good political party is the party that develops Ghana in peace. I employ you all to stay away from trouble and guard your tongues from words that inflame passions or incite violence.

‘’We are one people and Ghana needs each one of you to be alive to develop it. Say no to war, violence and vigilantism. Remember all these political parties would come and go but your life once lost cannot be replaced”, Rev. Akolbugri explained.

Talking about corruption, he indicated that the act was in perpetuation in the country and “many believers are not different in their offices.”

He, however, said Ghana would be a better place for all to live in if people were honest and willing to serve the nation with integrity.

Rev. Akolbugri suggested naming and shaming corrupt individuals rather than giving them “high places” and recognition, thus, glorifying those negative acts.

Commenting on the controversial LGBTQ+ bill, he said the “church” must rise to add its voice to the campaign to ensure that the bill was passed to “resist the demonic LGBTQ+.”

He observed that Ghana was where it was today due to the love of the country for God and so they must not follow and copy blindly acts that did not please God.

“In the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. We do not hate those without this sexual orientation, we only abhor the act, and we can in no uncertain terms accommodate such an abomination and a curse lingering for such practices”, the Rev. Minister stressed.

Rev. Akolbugri stated that they remained consistent as a local church and aligned to the 2024 theme of, “Divine Increase” premised on Exodus 1:7, which states that “But the people of Israel were fruitful and increased greatly; they multiplied and grew exceedingly strong, so that the land was filled with them.”

He said in 2024, they shall aim as a church to: expand numerically by increasing visitation and evangelism on all sides; sensitise members on healthy living while trusting God for good health for God’s people; have the grace to give would be abundant as members are blessed financially and attain higher heights and promotions among members.

