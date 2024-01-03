NDC Parliamentary Candidate fetes children at  Sefwi-Atronsu  

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu Atronsu (WN/R), Jan. 3, GNA – Mr Bright Asamoah Brefo, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Constituency of the Western North Region, has feted some children at Sefwi-Atronsu as part of his end of year Christmas festivities.

He spent the day with children between the ages of four and 13, together with their parents and some traditional rulers in the community.

In a brief remark during the event, Mr Brefo advised parents to take good care of their wards by financing their education and protecting them from unchaste lifestyles.

He promised to make the education of the youth one of his key targets when voted to become the Member of Parliament for the area.

Mr Brefo rallied the electorate to vote massively for him in the December 7 general elections to help accelerate development in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency.

Nana Kwabena Appiah II, the Chief of Sefwi-Atronsu, thanked the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for spending his time and resources with them and urged him to continue the good work.

Mr Samuel Gyapong, the Assembly Member Elect for Atronsu Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to Mr Brefo and his team for the kind gesture and sought God’s blessings for him in this year’s elections.

GNA

