Mohammed Kudus joins Black Stars in camp  

Accra, Jan. 09, GNA – Black Stars and West Ham offensive midfielder Mohammed Kudus has finally joined his colleagues in camp.

Kudus, who has become a key member of the squad following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, joined his colleagues on Tuesday morning, a day before their departure to Cote D’ Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was in the company of an official of West Ham, who is currently monitoring him recover from a minor injury he sustained in his last league match for the English side.

The midfielder picked up a strain whiles on duty for his club side West Ham United and needed to take sometime off training.

Kudus has been one of the fast rising midfielders in the world, topping charts in the English Premier League and on the African continent.

His inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations comes as a huge boost as the team targets to clinch the coveted trophy after 40 years.

GNA

