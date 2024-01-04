LPG determined to win Assin South seat 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 04, GNA – The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has vowed to break the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decade of political dominance in the Assin South Constituency.

The party’s parliamentary hopeful for the area, Mr Stephen Akwasi Owusu said the people’s continuous reliance on the NPP had derailed development and impoverished them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he accused Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), of doing little to improve the living conditions of the people.

The rising unemployment, increasing cost of living, and lack of opportunities, he said, had created an apparent hopelessness among the youth with dire social ramifications.

“The NPP has dominated the constituency for the past 24 years but has little to show in the areas of road, health, and education.

“There is the urgent need for the people to end their voting pattern and vote massively for him and the LPG in the 2024 polls,” Mr Owusu stated.

Giving a blueprint of the party’s vision, he said it had a clear-cut objective of developing Ghana’s human resources to help transform the economy.

The LPG’s strategy is hinged on running a government that would prioritise investment in education, health care, agriculture, information technology, research, and development.

It would also put in place the needed resources, policies and incentives which would bring about the development of the educational system, from the primary, secondary through to the tertiary level.

Developing people and communities, he said, was the surest way to get Ghana out of deep-seated poverty to inclusive prosperity.

“We know this because having an extensive local and international learning and working experience, we have learned that when human development is prioritised in society, carried along as a national agenda, the prosperity penetration increases exponentially,” he said.

Mr Owusu noted that with such an agenda, the LPG, if voted into power, would ensure that the country’s tertiary institutions would be the centres of excellence where world-class research and development would take place.

Touching on agriculture, he said an LPG government would mechanise farming and bring about agricultural industrialisation to make life better for farmers and increase yields in the country.

Such an effort would lead to more employment opportunities because farmers could earn more because of increased yields.

“Agro mechanised and its attended ago-allied services in the areas of agro production and industrialisation need massive intervention and support from the government. We will put in place funding and subsidy regimes to support our farmers, while discouraging importation,” he said.

He said the LPG government would create world-class entrepreneurs, adding: “We have done this as businessmen, and we will do when we form a government.”

“The world has changed dynamically, and the most important resource required for transformational change, the most vital commodity, the most attractive capital, both foreign and local, are the people,” he noted.

To achieve all these, Mr Owusu urged all the members to work harder and start winning votes for the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates with immediate effect.

“Resources are limited, unlike the NPP and the NDC, but our determination, commitment and the judicious use of available resources will push us to victory.

Let’s focus on the light at the end of the tunnel and we will certainly reach it,” he said.

