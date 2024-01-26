Let’s reward hard working politicians – HO MCE

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jan. 26, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on delegates to endorse political leaders who are genuinely committed to national progress.

He said in the midst of diminishing faith in political leadership, those that show dedication to quality service needed public support to do more.

Mr Bosson made the call at a recent meeting with internal transportation operators in the municipality.

The MCE is contesting the 2024 general elections to become Member of Parliament for Ho, and he made the statement against his growing reputation as an achiever, having realised progress in the Municipality not seen in recent times.

He said granting politicians of his kind the nod to advance along the leadership plane, would benefit the nation’s developmental aspirations

“The hard worker deserves a reward. If a young person sacrifices so much for the people, he should be given political power to continue,” the MCE noted.

He asked delegates to consider service-oriented political office holders and aspirants and avoid political lines in selecting representatives in governance to ensure the nation had the best crop of leaders.

“We should demand vision from political aspirants. We should stop the over-politicisation of leadership and development,” he added.

Mr Bosson counted among several projects his two-year-old administration had realised, a total of 17 water projects ongoing in various communities in the municipality.

The meeting with transport operators was to engage on a new licensing regime by the Assembly and its stakeholders, and the MCE urged the operators to comply, saying, “you and I are the government, and we should not be separated from the governance process.”

He said the Assembly continued to provide needed space and conditions for public utility, and which should encourage the needed commercial revenue.

The MCE announced to the transport operators some reforms to public service within the Municipality, and which he said would include designated routes, the operation of several small stations for commercial tricycles, and unionisation, and the promotion of name tags and IDs for drivers.

The MCE who won last year’s parliamentary primaries of the NPP, has to his credit the construction of the official assembly complex for the Ho Municipality – a mega project that is almost complete.

He is also hailed for the opening of roads hitherto closed off by illegal structures for decades, while expanding access to new areas of residence coming up in the fast-growing regional capital.

