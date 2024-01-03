James Agalga does not deserve another term in Parliament – Kofi Alonsi 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Jan 3, GNA – Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, says the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr James Agalga, does not deserve to be re-elected.

“We have an MP who has been in office for almost 12 years, that translates into almost three terms and is seeking re-election for a fourth term, constituents should examine critically, for the past 12 years, whether there are any significant milestones that the MP has left that warrants constituents giving him a fourth term”.

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t think so,” Mr Alonsi, who is the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a Health Walk in Sandema, dubbed “It is time”.

The Health Walk, organized by the ‘Alonsi Ladies Wing’, brought together NPP lady supporters from across the Constituency, cladded in branded T-shirts with Party paraphernalia, as they danced and walked through major streets in the Sandema township.

The Walk was part of campaign strategies by the wing to canvass support and votes for Mr Alonsi in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the PC, Mr Agalga took the votes of constituents for granted as he considered the constituency as stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying “He believes that he will always be retained, and therefore, does very little for the people.

“The time to change is here and now. There is a need for a certain freshness in terms of leadership; somebody who understands the challenges of our community,” Mr Alonsi said.

He urged constituents to rise above the politics of NPP, NDC and the other political parties, insisting that “What we need now is a leader who understands the several challenges that confront us, as a people, and who, together with the people, would address those challenges”.

The PC said he and his team would not relent on their efforts to capture the seat but would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the NPP captured the seat from the NDC in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“It is our prayer that the good Lord Himself would bless us with that victory we are clamoring for. So that is our attitude towards this whole campaign,” Mr Alonsi said.

Commenting on the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiesi road, which was one of the major campaign issues in the Constituency, Mr Alonsi said the contract was awarded by the NPP government, and noted that “Some work has been done, but we must say that the work done, doesn’t meet our expectations at all.

“We need a leader who will push, who will make it impossible for the Roads Minister, the Finance Minister to rest, until together, they find a solution to this challenge. I think that there is much a leader can do to find solutions to the problems that confront us, as a people,” he said.

Mr Alonsi added that the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, implemented by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development in the Constituency, posed a threat to the MP.

He said there were several projects ongoing in the area in different sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, health among other sectors, “And these pose a very big challenge to him. That is why he is seeking to water down the impact of these projects on the communities.

“Seeking to make it look like it is not a government initiative, but I think the people are very discerning and they know what is happening,” the PC who was endorsed by popular acclamation by Party delegates in the Constituency, said.

He appealed to constituents to vote massively for him and the Flagbearer of the NPP, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to enable them to continue the progress and development of the country.

Some ‘Alonsi Ladies’ who spoke to the GNA during the Walk, expressed confidence that Mr Alonsi would win the seat, “We need change, we are fed up. As for this election, Alonsi will win. There are no two ways about it,” a panting jubilant participant told the GNA and danced away.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

