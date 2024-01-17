IGP commends Police Visibility Unit for ensuring safety during Christmas 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Police Management Board (POMAB), have commended Police personnel deployed during the Christmas festivities for their outstanding performance.

During the Christmas season, the Ghana Police Service strategically deployed personnel across the country to ensure the safety of the populace.

As the head of POMAB, Dr Dampare, in recognising the team’s dedicated service, praised the personnel for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of citizens.

He applauded the collaborative efforts of other security agencies and the media, emphasising their crucial role in maintaining peace and order during the Christmas festivities.

The IGP extended gratitude to the families of the police personnel as well as Ghanaians for their support, adding that public engagement had contributed to policing improvements.

He said the aim of the Ghana Police Service was to become a benchmark institution, not only in Ghana but also across Africa.

Dr Dampare expressed confidence that, with collective effort and support, the foundation laid during the watch of POMAB, would become an enduring legacy for the benefit of Ghana.

He underscored the importance of changing the narrative surrounding the police-service relationship.

The IGP thanked the media and other stakeholders for their support in conveying the message that the “police are servants, and the public, masters”.

He said the Police would continuously be committed to building trust and understanding the needs and demands of the public to inform planning and implementation.

Dr Dampare said the determination of the new Ghana Police Service was to script a history that would reflect positively on the institution, shaping a future where public trust, collaboration and excellence would be the hallmarks of law enforcement in the country.

The personnel, in their responses, attributed the success to the proactiveness of the IGP and POMAB.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

