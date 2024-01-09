Goal-scoring prowess of Black Stars in doubt as Namibia hold them in Pre-AFCON friendly 

By Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, Jan. 09, GNA – The ability of the Black Stars to convert goal-scoring opportunities remains doubtful with only five days to the 2023 African Cup of Nations – a trophy which has eluded Ghana for over four decades.

The Stars failed to find the back of the net in a Pre-AFCON preparatory match against the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a packed Baba Yara Stadium.

Characterised by poor finishing, especially in the second half, the performance of the Black Stars left many fans wondering if Ghana stood a chance of bringing home the coveted trophy knowing the pedigree of teams vying for the same trophy.

Although the team showed glimpses of its quality in the second half but failed to do what mattered most in football, thereby sharing the spoils with an impressive Namibian side.

Namibia was the first to hit target under three minutes when they launched a swift attack into the box, but Peter Shaluliley’s feeble shot could not trouble Richard Ofori.

The Brave Warriors continued to probe for an early goal as they raided the goal area of the Black Stars with series of incursions spearhead by Shaluliley.

Teir persistence almost paid off on the 10th minute when Baba Iddrisu gave away the ball just in front of the box, but Shaluliley fluffed the opportunity once again when he sent the ball into the waiting hands on Ofori.

The Black Stars warmed themselves into the game after 15 minutes but their build ups were fraught with faulty passes, making their transitions a but difficult.

They struggled to penetrate the final third of the pitch, leaving Inaki Williams in isolation.

It was not until the 33rd minute that the Stars recorded their first shot on target from a free kick taken by Jordan Ayew.

The Namibians went into the break the better side despite failing to capitalised on the shambolic display of their Ghanaian counterparts.

Coach Chris Hughton introduced Jonathan Sowah ahead of the second half in place of Inaki Williams.

The Medeama attacker almost stole the show when he raced towards the box in anticipation of the ball, but was brought down before he could cause any damage to the visitors.

He was involved in another swift move when he set up Joseph Painstil with a delightful back heel, but the Anderlecht winger’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Kamaijanda Indisiro.

The Black Stars displayed a much improved performance in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, keeping the Brave Warriors in their own half with lots of defensive duties.

They would play even better after Coach Hughton introduced more fresh limbs as they pushed for a breakthrough without success.

Referee Charles Bulu who officiated the match ended proceedings after all six additional minutes were exhausted with both teams failing to hit the back of the net.

GNA

