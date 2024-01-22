Ghana vs. Mozambique Preview: Kudus to steer Black Stars to promise land? 

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – It was all about Ghana’s star boy, Mohammed Kudus, during the Egypt encounter, as the West Ham star bagged two crucial goals to earn a point for the Black Stars at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Mohammed Kudus’ return to the squad served as a big boost for the Black Stars players, who certainly lacked confidence in their group-opening loss to Cape Verde.



The performance of the Black Stars players against the Pharaohs of Egypt was certainly encouraging and will be a reminder to all opponents about the quality Ghana possesses, especially in the final third.



But there comes another crucial encounter, with the Mambas of Mozambique at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Monday night with possible qualification to the next round up for grab

The Mambas, who have never qualified to the knockout rounds at the AFCON, would be looking to upset the odds against Ghana, like Comoros did two years ago after sending the Black Stars packing.



A win for the Black Stars might not be enough to see them grab an automatic qualification spot if Egypt beat Cape Verde in the other group match, but four points for the Black Stars could be enough to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.



Ghana will be looking to end their six-match winless streak against Mozambique, who have always conceded two or more goals in their 14 matches at the AFCON.



Teams News

One major injury concern for Chris Hughton is the availability of energetic midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, who suffered a knock in Ghana’s encounter against Egypt.



The Black Stars medical team is hopeful that Ashimeru will be fit for the Mozambique clash, but has to pass a late fitness test to be available for selection.



Injury doubt about Kudus Mohammed has certainly been cleared for display against the Egyptians and will be in pole position to make his second start at the tournament.



The Black Stars defence has been very shaky in the tournament, considering four goals in two matches, and Chris Hughton is expected to makes some changes in the the backline.



Alidu Seidu and Daniel Amartey are in contention for a return to the starting lineup, replacing Denis Odoi and Salisu Mohammed respectively.



Lau King and Domingues will be looking for a starting role in Conde’s side, having made a cameo in the second half of their loss to Cape Verde.



Atlético Madrid defender Reinildo is expected to play a crucial role on the left flank where Ghana seem to face a lost or problems.



Ghana’s possible starting lineup:



Ofori (GK); Alidu, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Ashimeru, Salis, J. Ayew, Kudus, Williams, Semenyo

Mozambique’s possible starting lineup:



Ernani (GK); Mandava, Dove, Mexer, Macandza; Guima, Amade, Witi, Bauque; Gildo, Ratifio

Kick Off Time: 20:00 GMT (Monday)



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

