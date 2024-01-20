Ghana Armed Forces graduates 81 personnel from two military courses 

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Takoradi, Jan. 20, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces has graduated a total of 81 personnel from its maiden Basic Military Police Course 1/2023, and Drill and Duties Course 1/2023 at the Air Force Recruits Training School in Takoradi.

Out of the figure, a total of 38 Ghana Air Force Police personnel made up of 13 females and 25 males drawn from the various Bases of the Air Force graduated from the 13-week Basic Military Police Course 1/2023.

The rest are 43 personnel made up of 41 males and two females drawn from the Ghana Air Force and the Army, who also graduated from the Drill and Duties Course 1/2023, after going through a period of 13 weeks of intensive training.

Air Commodore Frank Kobla Kudoh, Deputy Staff Officer of Administration at the Ghana Air Force Headquarters, speaking at a passing out parade congratulated the graduands for their exceptional commitment and dedication throughout their training period.

Air Commodore Kudoh, who was the review officer for the parade, said the courses were in line with the Chief of the Air Staff’s vision of having a smart Air Force that would train and instill leadership skills into personnel to get them up to their respective tasks.

He noted that, “One unique feature of this graduation ceremony is the fact that it presents two sides of the same coin. The Drill and Duties course equips you and makes you custodians of discipline in our noble institution whilst the Basic Military Police course equips you with skills to operate as law enforcement officers.

“Without a doubt, these are the two essential ingredients needed to keep a smart Air Force as envisioned by the Chief of the Air Staff.”

He, therefore, urged the graduands to see their roles as complementing each other and work in unison to achieve the synergy needed in bringing to fruition the Chief of the Air Staff’s vision.

Air Commodore Kudoh said as pioneers of the courses, their leadership would shape the future of the programmes, “So embrace the responsibility that comes with being the first and let your actions speak to the dedication and excellence that defines the Air Force Drill and Duties, and the Basic Military Police Courses.”

Some soldiers who distinguished themselves during the courses were recognised as part of the ceremony.

Sergeant (SGT) Obeng Afua Sandra Konadu, of the Air Force Base, Accra won the Chief of Air Staff Award for emerging the Overall Best student of the Drill and Duties Course.

SGT Antwi Bismark and SGT Osafo Yaw Samuel, all from the Air Force Base, Accra were second and third best students, respectively.

SGT Yeboah Kwabena Prince, of the Air Force Base, Takoradi received the Master Warrant Officer’s Award for being the Best in Drill,

Lance Corporal (LAC) Baah-Aba Yornam Matilda, of the Air Force Base, Tamale also won the Chief of Air Staff Award for emerging the Overall Best student of the Basic Military Police Course.

LAC Addy Ashia Naa Akuyea and LAC Oduro Asaa Rahmat, all from the Air Force Base, Accra were also adjudged second and third best students respectively.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

