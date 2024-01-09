GA, Citi TV collaborate to promote school athletics 

Accra, Jan 09, GNA – Ghana Athletics in partnership with Citi TV, a private-owned television broadcast station is set to promote and develop athletics through school sports.

The programme dubbed ‘National School Athletics Championship’ (NASAC) would be held from February 05-09.

At a short ceremony to launch the programme, President of the Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, explained that this was a major milestone for them, and they had signed an MoU with Citi TV to promote and develop the sport for the next four years.

He added that the event would be held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, one of the facilities earmarked for the 2023 African Games.

The GA President mentioned that over 1000 athletes from schools around the country would converge at the Legon Sports Stadium for the event and hoped that world class athletes would be scouted.

Head of Sports at Citi TV, Benjamin Nketiah, also noted that sports was the only tool that sold the country to the rest of the world hence their collaboration with Ghana Athletics.

He said in recent times, the Ghana Athletics had shown potential in becoming a powerhouse in Ghana therefore they were proud to be associated with Ghana Athletics.

He said school sports was the bedrock of sports development, so it was prudent for the collaboration with Ghana Athletics.

Sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif, commended Ghana Athletics for the initiative and mentioned that the

government was keen in sports development so they would support the initiative.

He said this came at the right time because they would use the opportunity to assess the readiness of the venue for the African Games.

